FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

