FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $126,000 in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 100,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 80,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,494,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of ELP opened at $1.17 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

