FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 244,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 98,170 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 543,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 99,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.67 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

