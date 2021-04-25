FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 14,783.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after buying an additional 254,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $277.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.61.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.63.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

