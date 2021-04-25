Feellike Price Tops $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,297.72 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00060749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00270079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.16 or 0.01036854 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00023614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.21 or 0.00644062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,270.53 or 0.99252276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

