Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 114,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,548,327 shares.The stock last traded at $4.28 and had previously closed at $3.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $705.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.92.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $320.54 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,806,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 501,477 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135,885 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 434,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.