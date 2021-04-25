Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

FTEC stock opened at $113.72 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $114.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.07.

