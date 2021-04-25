Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,972 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 128.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.2% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

