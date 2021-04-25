Financial Comparison: American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) & City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.5% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of City shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American National Bankshares and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 25.52% 8.95% 1.09% City 33.35% 13.07% 1.69%

Dividends

American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. City pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. American National Bankshares pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and City has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American National Bankshares and City’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $108.03 million 3.37 $20.91 million $3.10 10.72 City $266.19 million 4.67 $89.35 million $5.46 14.42

City has higher revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares. American National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American National Bankshares and City, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 City 0 3 0 0 2.00

American National Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $30.25, indicating a potential downside of 9.00%. City has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.99%. Given American National Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than City.

Summary

City beats American National Bankshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 37 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 26 banking offices; and one loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, and credit and debit card services. The company operates through a network of 94 branches and 926 full-time equivalent associates in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.