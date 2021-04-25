First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FCF opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCF. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395 in the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

