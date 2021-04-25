First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,039 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,204 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $511.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

