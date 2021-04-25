First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.07, but opened at $26.35. First Hawaiian shares last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 3,475 shares traded.

The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

