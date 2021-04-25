First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $86.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FSLR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

FSLR stock opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.16. First Solar has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $540,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after buying an additional 2,156,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Solar by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,625,000 after acquiring an additional 470,988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000,000 after acquiring an additional 460,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $35,931,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

