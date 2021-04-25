First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.98. 100,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,397. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $57.72.

