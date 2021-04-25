FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.27.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 42,915 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 198,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 49,308 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,114,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

