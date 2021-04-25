FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

NYSE FE opened at $36.70 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

