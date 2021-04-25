Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Decreased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.72.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average of $112.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $126.52.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.