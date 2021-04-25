Flashstake Hits Market Capitalization of $3.42 Million (FLASH)

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. Flashstake has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $100,881.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flashstake coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001278 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Flashstake has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flashstake alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00064493 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00089721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00061038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00093944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.09 or 0.00687239 BTC.

Flashstake Coin Profile

FLASH is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Flashstake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flashstake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flashstake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flashstake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flashstake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.