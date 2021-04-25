Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Trading Down 1.5%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 9 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fletcher Building from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.

About Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY)

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

