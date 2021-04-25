Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $814.08 Million

Brokerages predict that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will announce sales of $814.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $837.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $802.12 million. Flowserve posted sales of $894.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Flowserve by 318.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 115,633 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 307,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Flowserve by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLS traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $40.32. 649,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,464. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

