Flushing Financial (FFIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FFIC opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $707.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

FFIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

