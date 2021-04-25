Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5771 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano has raised its dividend payment by 8.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $80.84 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 81.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

