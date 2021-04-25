Fortis Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.61. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -850.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

