FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.24.

FOXA stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. FOX has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

