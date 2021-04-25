Fractal (FCL) Price Tops $0.62

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market capitalization of $10.33 million and $261,898.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

