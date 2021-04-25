Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $82.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.71.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.19 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.82%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,027,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,402,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.