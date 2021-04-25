FUD.finance Hits Market Cap of $386,962.89 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, FUD.finance has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUD.finance has a market cap of $386,962.89 and approximately $2,315.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.38 or 0.00032880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00064587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00018815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00059346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00093389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.27 or 0.00678888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.10 or 0.08003890 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance (CRYPTO:FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

