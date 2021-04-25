Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Invests $2.22 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. The Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $323.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $328.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

