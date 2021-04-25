Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,843,000 after purchasing an additional 925,820 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $54,001,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average of $110.38. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $76.90 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.37.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

