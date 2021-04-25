Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 52.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,637 shares of company stock worth $38,734,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $233.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $151.30 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

