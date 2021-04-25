Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Down 4.6%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.96 and last traded at $82.82. 4,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,939,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLGT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average of $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

