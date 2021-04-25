Function X Price Hits $0.65 on Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Function X has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $161.00 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001304 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,385.27 or 1.00419390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00038988 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00135982 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000938 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002030 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002753 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 246,120,421 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.