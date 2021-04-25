FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Temenos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Temenos’ FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Temenos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TMNSF stock opened at $154.23 on Friday. Temenos has a twelve month low of $110.23 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.04.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

