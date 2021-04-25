FY2021 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Increased by Analyst

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ManpowerGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $6.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s FY2023 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAN. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $120.38. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.19.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

