Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ganfeng Lithium from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

GNENF opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Ganfeng Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60.

About Ganfeng Lithium

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

