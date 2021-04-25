Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $149.77

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.77 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 164.20 ($2.15). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09), with a volume of 245,503 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Genel Energy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 176.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.77. The firm has a market cap of £444.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.14%.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

