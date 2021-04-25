GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Head to Head Analysis

GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GeneLink and Fulgent Genetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics $32.53 million 75.55 -$410,000.00 $0.02 4,239.00

GeneLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fulgent Genetics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GeneLink and Fulgent Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulgent Genetics 1 2 2 0 2.20

Fulgent Genetics has a consensus target price of $74.40, indicating a potential downside of 12.24%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than GeneLink.

Profitability

This table compares GeneLink and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneLink N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics 35.31% 43.81% 36.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of GeneLink shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GeneLink has a beta of -1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 267% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats GeneLink on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneLink

GeneLink, Inc. offers 12-gene DNA assessment services. The company also provides health custom supplements. In addition, it formulates a line of skin care products. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. The company primarily serves insurance, hospitals, and medical institutions. It sells its tests through internal sales force, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States and internationally. Fulgent Genetics has collaboration with PWNHealth to provide at-home COVID-19 test capabilities. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

