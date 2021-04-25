General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

