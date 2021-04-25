Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Matthew Stanton Sells 3,000 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $97,650.00.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $42,045.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $157,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $367,185.00.

GBIO opened at $35.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Generation Bio by 222.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Generation Bio by 571.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

