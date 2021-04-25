Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC opened at $122.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.78. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $123.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

