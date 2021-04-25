George W. Broughton Sells 5,790 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $33.85 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $664.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.78%.

PEBO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

