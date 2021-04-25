GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) Research Coverage Started at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GIK. Benchmark started coverage on shares of GigCapital3 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GigCapital3 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get GigCapital3 alerts:

NYSE:GIK opened at $9.20 on Thursday. GigCapital3 has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital3 during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GigCapital3 by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth $138,000.

About GigCapital3

GigCapital3, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.