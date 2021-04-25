Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $85.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $65.46 and a 1-year high of $89.88.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

