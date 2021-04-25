Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) & Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Critical Review

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) and Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Blood Therapeutics and Akari Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics 0 5 14 0 2.74 Akari Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $90.32, suggesting a potential upside of 114.48%. Akari Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.59%. Given Akari Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akari Therapeutics is more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and Akari Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics $2.11 million 1,240.49 -$266.77 million ($4.71) -8.94 Akari Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.11 million ($0.93) -2.51

Akari Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Blood Therapeutics. Global Blood Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akari Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Akari Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of Akari Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and Akari Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics -332.94% -56.43% -39.32% Akari Therapeutics N/A -880.38% -161.52%

Volatility & Risk

Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akari Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akari Therapeutics beats Global Blood Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. In addition, the company is developing inclacumab, a novel human monoclonal antibody to treat vaso-occlusive crises; and GBT601, a hemoglobin polymerization inhibitor. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD) and beta thalassemia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

