Gnosis (GNO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.37 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Gnosis has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $277.88 million and $2.37 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for $184.69 or 0.00364139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gnosis

GNO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

