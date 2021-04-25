Gradient Investments LLC Buys 35,960 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 236.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,960 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

