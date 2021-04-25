Gradient Investments LLC Has $507,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.36 and its 200-day moving average is $111.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

