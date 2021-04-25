Gradient Investments LLC Has $565,000 Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 172,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 962,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,980,000 after acquiring an additional 44,981 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $8,678,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 27,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCI. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

