Gradient Investments LLC Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $101.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.42. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $102.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CM. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

