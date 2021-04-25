Gradient Investments LLC Trims Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in BCE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in BCE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in BCE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in BCE by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BCE. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

BCE opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $46.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

